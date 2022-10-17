Close to 31K vote over 4 days in Hamilton’s advance municipal polls

See more sharing options

Hamilton had almost twice as many voters walk into advance polling stations this past weekend compared to the previous weekend’s early opportunity ahead of the city’s municipal election.

City staff confirmed some 20,000 voters cast ballots at the polls on Friday and Saturday, about 9,000 more than the 12,000 who checked in at one of 15 designated polling sites on Oct. 7 and 8.

In all, the city says the advance polls generated 31,719 votes, 46.2 per cent more than the 17,052 that were tallied during five days of advance voting in the 2018 election.

By comparison, Toronto saw a decline of 6.75 per cent in turnout Oct. 7-14 at the 50 locations where residents could vote compared to 2018.

Ancaster and lower Stoney Creek residents accounted for the largest numbers of advance voters over the four days in Hamilton with 2,912 and 2,911, respectively.

Ward Two (downtown) and Stoney Creek’s Ward Nine had the fewest with 1,517 and 1,558.

Hamilton advance poll breakdown by ward for Oct. 7,8, 14 and 15

Ward 1: 1883

Ward 2: 1517

Ward 3: 2104

Ward 4: 1811

Ward 5: 2340

Ward 6: 2439

Ward 7: 2635

Ward 8: 1807

Ward 9: 1558

Ward 10: 2911

Ward 11: 1745

Ward 12: 2912

Ward 13: 2489

Ward 14: 1803

Ward 15: 1765

There’s now just one voting day left for Hamiltonians, in-person on election day, October 24th.

The city will have 157 polling stations staffed by about 1,700 people across all 15 wards on Monday.

More than 92 individuals have signed on in hope of becoming a voice in council, including nine mayoral hopefuls looking to succeed Mayor Fred Eisenberger.