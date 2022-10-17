Menu

Canada

London, Ont. police seeking public input on next Strategic Plan development

By Amy Simon Global News
Posted October 17, 2022 2:57 pm
The front of London Police headquarters. View image in full screen
The front of London Police headquarters. Matthew Trevithick/980 CFPL

London, Ont., police are encouraging the public to be part of the business planning process for the development of the 2024-2027 Strategic Plan.

London police create a new plan every three years, collecting the input from residents in the hopes of addressing their biggest concerns.

Read more: Project LEARN to be launched by London, Ont. police in September

Londoners have the opportunity to attend any of the three upcoming online virtual community consultations where police are seeking input on crime prevention, law enforcement, victims’ assistance, public order maintenance and emergency response.

Chief Steve Williams will be present at all virtual sessions, along with deputy chiefs Stu Betts and Trish McIntyre and members of the London Police Service Board (LPSB).

The virtual sessions are as follows:

  • Wednesday, Oct. 19 (1 p.m. to 3 p.m.)
  • Thursday, Nov. 3 (7 p.m. to 9 p.m.)
  • Thursday, Nov. 24 (7 p.m. to 9 p.m.)

If you are unable to attend any of the sessions but still wish to share your thoughts and ideas, police are accepting written feedback until Nov. 30.

Global News has reached out to the London Police Service for comment.

