Project LEARN to be launched by London, Ont. police in September

In preparation for back to school and the return to campus for many post-secondary students, London, Ont., police are launching Project LEARN on Friday.

Project LEARN (Liquor Enforcement and Reduction of Noise) focuses on “nuisance” parties, noise, open fires, littering, and public urination in the city in response to community concerns that arise near the start of each school year.

During the month of September, residents are set to notice an increased number of police presence in the downtown core and in neighbourhoods around both Western University and Fanshawe College.

“In collaboration with our community partners, we are reminding students to celebrate responsibly (and) we are encouraging the students to be courteous and respectful as members of the London community,” said Staff Sgt. Robert Brown of the London Police Service community policing section.

“We will be sharing safety messages through our social media channels throughout the next few weeks as reminders to community members and students.”

The project was first launched in 2007, according to police.

“Over the years, we’ve seen a lot of changes in the dynamics of the student population,” Brown said. “I would say that, as we continue to do this, there’s sort of a transition in respect and what’s appropriate and what’s inappropriate, and that’s sort of been passed down from generation to generation of students.

“We’re not seeing the same sort of incidents that we typically did back in 2007 or prior to that,” he continued. “I would say that it’s (Project LEARN) been pretty successful in that matter.”

In 2021, London police said Project LEARN resulted in 15 provincial offence notices, eight bylaw notices, two arrests under the Liquor Licence Control Act, and one Reopening Ontario Act charge — closing or regulating any business, school, hospital, or other establishment whether public or private.

Project LEARN will be in place until Sept. 24.

“We just want to remind you (local student population) to have a great time in London and see everything that your school and London has to offer, but to celebrate responsibly and be respectful as a member of our community,” Brown said.

