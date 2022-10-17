3 people displaced by Penticton house fire on Kirkpatrick Avenue

Send this page to someone via email

Three Penticton, B.C., residents were displaced from their homes Sunday night when a large blaze caused significant damage to a house on Kirkpatrick Avenue.

Fire crews were called to the scene at 6:42 p.m.

When firefighters arrived the blaze was already burning through the roof and out the front windows and door.

The Penticton Fire Department said residents were able to escape the burning structure themselves before firefighters arrived and were not injured.

View image in full screen The aftermath of a house fire on Kirkpatrick Ave. on Sunday October 17, 2022. Klaudia Van Emmerik / Global News

Firefighters were at the scene till after 11 p.m. working on the blaze and managed to prevent it from spreading to any other structures.

The fire department said the house contains two suites and both suffered considerable damage.

The upstairs has considerable fire damage and the basement suffered severe water damage.

Neither area of the home is liveable and the three residents are receiving support from emergency support services.

The cause of the fire and where it started is under investigation.

The fire department said, at this point, there are no signs the blaze was suspicious.