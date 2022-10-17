Menu

Fire

3 people displaced by Penticton house fire on Kirkpatrick Avenue

By Megan Turcato Global News
Posted October 17, 2022 2:27 pm
Residents escaped a Penticton house fire Sunday evening but the damage to the structure was considerable. View image in full screen
Residents escaped a Penticton house fire Sunday evening but the damage to the structure was considerable. Courtesy: Daniel Ricketts

Three Penticton, B.C., residents were displaced from their homes Sunday night when a large blaze caused significant damage to a house on Kirkpatrick Avenue.

Fire crews were called to the scene at 6:42 p.m.

Read more: Penticton, B.C. firefighters understaffed and burnt out, union says

When firefighters arrived the blaze was already burning through the roof and out the front windows and door.

The Penticton Fire Department said residents were able to escape the burning structure themselves before firefighters arrived and were not injured.

The aftermath of a house fire on Kirkpatrick Ave. on Sunday October 17, 2022. View image in full screen
The aftermath of a house fire on Kirkpatrick Ave. on Sunday October 17, 2022. Klaudia Van Emmerik / Global News

Firefighters were at the scene till after 11 p.m. working on the blaze and managed to prevent it from spreading to any other structures.

The fire department said the house contains two suites and both suffered considerable damage.

Read more: Late night house fire in Penticton

The upstairs has considerable fire damage and the basement suffered severe water damage.

Neither area of the home is liveable and the three residents are receiving support from emergency support services.

The cause of the fire and where it started is under investigation.

The fire department said, at this point, there are no signs the blaze was suspicious.

