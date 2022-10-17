Family of slain Quebec girl sues youth protection, school board for $3 million

Send this page to someone via email

Warning: This story contains sensitive content that may be disturbing to some readers. Discretion is advised.

The Quebec family of a slain seven-year-old girl is taking legal action against the province’s youth protection system and a local school service centre, seeking accountability for failing to act in the child’s disturbing death.

The $3-million lawsuit filed Monday comes about three and a half years after death of the child in Granby, Que while in the care of her father and stepmother. The girl was found in critical condition on April 29, 2019, and died the next day in hospital.

The young victim, who was abused and malnourished, died of asphyxiation after being wrapped in layers of duct tape before her death.

The girl’s death, and the gruesome circumstances around it, sent shockwaves through the province and led to several investigations into child-welfare services. The case of the child — who had been followed by Quebec’s youth protection system from birth and was left in the custody of her father despite several reports of violence — led to an internal probe by the regional health authority, which found cracks in the system failed the girl.

A separate investigation by Quebec’s human rights commission identified failures “at all stages” of the clinical and legal process designed to protect the girl and prompted an inquiry into the province’s youth protection system.

Last December, the child’s stepmother was sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 13 years after she was convicted of second-degree murder. She was also found guilty of forcible confinement.

The girl’s father, who used adhesive tape to restrain his daughter in their family home several hours before her death, was sentenced to four years in prison in early 2022.

The child, and those involved in her death, cannot be named in order to protect the identities of other children who lived in the home where the murder took place.

— with files from The Canadian Press