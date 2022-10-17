Menu

Crime

Suspicious fire at West Island daycare early Monday

By Travis Todd Global News
Posted October 17, 2022 7:26 am
Police are investigating a suspicious early morning fire at a West Island daycare. Monday, October 17, 2022. View image in full screen
Police are investigating a suspicious early morning fire at a West Island daycare. Monday, October 17, 2022. Lee Brown / The Canadian Press

Police are investigating a possible arson attack after a fire broke out at a West Island daycare early Monday.

At around 2:30 a.m., firefighters a 911 caller reported the fire at a daycare on Pierrefonds Boulevard near the intersection of Fredmir Street in Pierrefonds.

The blaze was quickly brought under control.

Read more: Montreal firefighters respond to five-alarm fire in Plateau-Mont-Royal

No one was in the daycare at the time of the fire and there were no reported injuries.

According to police, firefighters found elements at the scene that suggest the fire may have been deliberately set.

The arson squad has taken over the investigation.

