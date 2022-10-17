Suspicious fire at West Island daycare early Monday

Police are investigating a possible arson attack after a fire broke out at a West Island daycare early Monday.
At around 2:30 a.m., firefighters a 911 caller reported the fire at a daycare on Pierrefonds Boulevard near the intersection of Fredmir Street in Pierrefonds.
The blaze was quickly brought under control.
No one was in the daycare at the time of the fire and there were no reported injuries.
According to police, firefighters found elements at the scene that suggest the fire may have been deliberately set.
The arson squad has taken over the investigation.
