Motorcycle community rides together for Lethbridge fatal collision victim

A sea of orange drove through Lethbridge on Saturday to raise awareness for rider safety.

On October 4, 25-year-old Jake Legge was hit by a car while riding his motorcycle. He was seriously injured and taken to hospital but died a short time later.

The motorcycle community was shocked by the loss. Jake’s friend Chris Jochem decided to organize a memorial and group ride, calling the event ‘See a Bike Save a Life.’ Riders were encouraged to wear orange, Jake’s favourite colour, to promote visibility on the road.

“I just knew with being part of the biking community that I felt a responsibility to just do something small for Jake, just a small ride for his friends and family to honour him,” said Jochem. “With the help of other people and organizations, we came together and really made this something special and much bigger than anybody thought it could be today.”

More than 125 motorcyclists participated in honouring Jake. His family was overwhelmed with the support.

“He’d be so proud,” said Abby Palaschak, Jake’s older sister. “I know he made a great impact on Lethbridge with lots of businesses and stuff, so it means a lot to everybody to know how much everybody loved him.”

Jochem organized the event with the help of One Broken Biker, Southern Alberta Bikers and ride for dad.

“I know distracted driving is very, very prominent now, and just keeping your eyes on the road, giving our bikers extra space when they’re out riding and making sure everyone gets home safe to their family,” said Jochem.

See a Bike Save a Life will run annually to honour Jake’s legacy.

“I don’t want anybody to experience such a devastating loss like we did,” said Palaschak. “Everybody just watch out, look on the roads and make sure everyone’s loved ones come home and be safe.”