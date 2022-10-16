Kelowna civic election campaign leads to love

Send this page to someone via email

The campaign trail has come to an end but for two volunteers, their love story is just beginning. That’s thanks Kelowna city councillor Mohini Singh, who can add match-maker to her resume.

“We started volunteering at Mohini’s campaign and that’s where it all started — becoming friends, door knocking [and] spending more time during the campaign and it all started,” said Balzor Singh.

Balzor is now in a relationship with Gulshanpreet Brar, who also volunteered on Mohini Singh’s campaign this year.

“I found him charming, cute and calm,” said Brar. “We just liked each other and we thought we should give this thing a go.”

All they needed was a push in the right direction to turn that friendship into something more.

“I just knew there was great potential there,” said Mohini Singh, Kelowna city councillor.

“I knew it would work. They come from similar backgrounds culturally, their value system would be the same and they just needed that little push to get there and then love blossomed, and I am so happy for it.”

Now, the couple is planning their engagement.

“We thought ‘why wait?’ We are together, we are in the same town [and] we can spend more time together,” said Balzor. “There’s no rush but we can’t wait.”

As for Singh’s match-making fee, the couple has promised to name their first child after the city councillor, meaning there will be another Mohini Singh growing up in Kelowna.