Opera Kelowna returns to the stage after pandemic pause with love story

Opera Kelowna is returning to the stage with a classic love story, an adaptation of William Shakespeare’s Much Ado About Nothing, called Beatrice et Benedict by Hector Berlioz

“They took the story from Much Ado About Nothing, the Shakespeare play, but only the really fun and happy parts,” said Rosemary Thompson, artistic director of Opera Kelowna.

“This adaptation of Much Ado About Nothing weaves the tale of two unlikely lovers, whose friends revel in trickery to help the duo discover their affection for one another. Set during a Sicilian summer evening in Sicily in the 1950s, this charming opera wraps its delightful tale in lush ensembles and sumptuous harmonies. The performance will be sung in French and dialogue will be spoken in English,” states a press release.

“So you get all the quarrelling between Beatrice and Benedict. But, Hero and Claudio are madly in love the whole time and they’re all trying to band together to show Beatrice and Benedict just how much behind all the bickering, they truly love each other and get them to come together at the altar,” said Thompson.

The on-stage performance is paired with a live orchestra while following the characters as they attempt to be married.

The performance marks Opera Kelowna’s much-anticipated return to the stage after two long years due to the pandemic.

“You have some of that beautiful, gorgeous music that really takes you to that searching place. But, then we have the joy and the fun. That’s where the orchestra is unleashed and the chorus is right into it and there’s just so many different elements that happen in the opera enhance the storytelling,” said Thompson.

You can experience it all for yourself at the Kelowna Community Theatre Aug. 19, 20 and 21 and tickets are still available online.

