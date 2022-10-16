Menu

Crime

BEI to investigate man who lost consciousness during forceful arrest with Montreal police

By Alessia Simona Maratta Global News
Posted October 16, 2022 5:44 pm
Montreal police investigating 3 suspect homicides

Quebec’s independent investigation bureau (BEI) will investigate a Montreal police intervention carried out Sunday morning that left a man unconscious after being forcibly restrained.

According to a statement from the bureau, the arrest happened at 5:10 a.m. on de Maisonneuve Ouest Boulevard in the city’s downtown core.

Authorities received a 911 call for an altercation that broke out on the sidewalk between multiple individuals. Police say they tried arresting a 25-year-old man who resisted.

Officers then used force to restrain him and he lost consciousness due to having “fallen and hit his head on the ground,” according to the statement.

He was taken to hospital and is in stable condition.

Five investigators from the police watchdog agency have been assigned to look into the incident. Anyone who may have witnessed the event is asked to contact the bureau here.

The BEI investigates all deaths and injuries that happened during police interventions.

