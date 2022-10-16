Menu

Education

Manitoba recognizing Toastmasters program with special week

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted October 16, 2022 2:00 pm
Manitoba has proclaimed Oct. 16 until Oct. 22 as toastmasters week to recognize the non-profit educational organizations. View image in full screen
Manitoba has proclaimed Oct. 16 until Oct. 22 as toastmasters week to recognize the non-profit educational organizations.

Manitoba has proclaimed Oct. 16 until Oct. 22 as toastmasters week to recognize the non-profit educational organization, advanced education, skills and immigration minister Jon Reyes announced Saturday.

“The Toastmasters program is renowned for empowering participants from diverse backgrounds to develop strong communication and leadership skills, which are critical for success in educational settings and the labour market,” said Reyes.

“The increase in virtual meetings and events during the COVID-19 pandemic highlighted the need for flexibility in using communication skills both in person and online. Toastmasters offers invaluable experiential learning opportunities that effectively meet this need.”

Toastmasters District 64 has served Manitoba, northwestern Ontario and northwestern Minnesota for 63 years, noted Reyes.

Read more: Winnipeg principals hope for return to normal as school year begins

The local organization has more than 900 members in over 65 clubs. Internationally it has over 280,000  members in over 14,700 clubs in 144 countries.

The minister notes the organization has events and activities planned throughout the week and encourages Manitobans to participate.

