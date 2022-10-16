1 airlifted following County Road 8 crash in City of Kawartha Lakes: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

One person was airlifted to a Toronto-area trauma centre following a crash in the City of Kawartha Lakes early Sunday.

According to OPP, around 3:30 a.m., emergency crews were called to a single vehicle crash with two occupants on County Road 8 (also known as Glenarm Road) west of the hamlet of Argyle, or 35 kilometres northeast of Lindsay.

OPP say the driver of the vehicle was transported by Ornge air ambulance to a Toronto-area trauma centre with serious injuries and the passenger was also transported to a local hospital with injuries.

Glenarm rd is closed. #CKLOPP are on scene for a serious collision. Detours are set up between Farms Rd & 46. Please avoid the area as the road will be closed for several hours, more info will be provided when available. ^ln pic.twitter.com/iIsQvI2GRR — OPP Central Region (@OPP_CR) October 16, 2022

In a statement at 9:30 a.m., OPP say County Road 8 remains closed while OPP conduct an investigation into the crash.

Detours are in place at County Road 46 and Farms Road.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.