1 airlifted following County Road 8 crash in City of Kawartha Lakes: OPP

One person was airlifted to a Toronto-area trauma centre following a crash in the City of Kawartha Lakes early Sunday.
According to OPP, around 3:30 a.m., emergency crews were called to a single vehicle crash with two occupants on County Road 8 (also known as Glenarm Road) west of the hamlet of Argyle, or 35 kilometres northeast of Lindsay.
Read more: Rollover on Highway 115 leads to impaired driving charge for Peterborough resident: OPP
OPP say the driver of the vehicle was transported by Ornge air ambulance to a Toronto-area trauma centre with serious injuries and the passenger was also transported to a local hospital with injuries.
In a statement at 9:30 a.m., OPP say County Road 8 remains closed while OPP conduct an investigation into the crash.
Detours are in place at County Road 46 and Farms Road.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
Comments