Traffic

1 airlifted following County Road 8 crash in City of Kawartha Lakes: OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted October 16, 2022 11:19 am
County Road 8 (Glenarm Road) in the City of Kawartha Lakes is closed near Argyle following a crash early Sunday, Oct. 16. View image in full screen
County Road 8 (Glenarm Road) in the City of Kawartha Lakes is closed near Argyle following a crash early Sunday, Oct. 16. OPP

One person was airlifted to a Toronto-area trauma centre following a crash in the City of Kawartha Lakes early Sunday.

According to OPP, around 3:30 a.m., emergency crews were called to a single vehicle crash with two occupants on County Road 8 (also known as Glenarm Road) west of the hamlet of Argyle, or 35 kilometres northeast of Lindsay.

Rollover on Highway 115 leads to impaired driving charge for Peterborough resident: OPP

OPP say the driver of the vehicle was transported by Ornge air ambulance to a Toronto-area trauma centre with serious injuries and the passenger was also transported to a local hospital with injuries.

In a statement at 9:30 a.m., OPP say County Road 8 remains closed while OPP conduct an investigation into the crash.

Detours are in place at County Road 46 and Farms Road.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

