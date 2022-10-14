School board investigating after teacher allegedly used racial slur in Ajax, Ont. classroom

Send this page to someone via email

The Durham District School Board (DDSB) says it is investigating allegations that a teacher used a racial slur at one of its schools in Ajax, Ont.

In a statement emailed to Global News Friday, the board said it is “investigating reports that a teacher used a racial slur in the classroom” at Viola Desmond public school.

“We are taking this matter very seriously and an occasional teacher is currently teaching this class while we conduct an investigation,” the statement read.

The board said racist slurs and all forms of discrimination under the Human Rights Code “cause harm and are unacceptable in our learning and working environments,” adding that it is “taking steps to address this situation.”

The DDSB said it is offering support to students impacted by the alleged incident.