Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

School board investigating after teacher allegedly used racial slur in Ajax, Ont. classroom

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted October 14, 2022 8:25 pm
School board investigating after teacher allegedly used racial slur in Ajax, Ont. classroom - image View image in full screen
Aaron Streck/ Global News

The Durham District School Board (DDSB) says it is investigating allegations that a teacher used a racial slur at one of its schools in Ajax, Ont.

In a statement emailed to Global News Friday, the board said it is “investigating reports that a teacher used a racial slur in the classroom” at Viola Desmond public school.

Read more: Teacher on home assignment after antisemitic incident reported at Toronto school

“We are taking this matter very seriously and an occasional teacher is currently teaching this class while we conduct an investigation,” the statement read.

Trending Now

The board said racist slurs and all forms of discrimination under the Human Rights Code “cause harm and are unacceptable in our learning and working environments,” adding that it is “taking steps to address this situation.”

Story continues below advertisement

The DDSB said it is offering support to students impacted by the alleged incident.

RacismAjaxTeacherDurham District School BoardDDSBViola Desmond Public Schooldurham school racismracism durham schoolteacher racist slur
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers