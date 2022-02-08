Teacher on home assignment after antisemitic incident reported at Toronto school

Send this page to someone via email

An investigation is underway after a teacher at a Toronto school allegedly likened the forced wearing of the Yellow Star of David during the Holocaust to current COVID-19 restrictions.

In a letter to parents and students, Ledbudy Park Elementary and Middle School interim principal Serge Parravano said an “antisemitic incident occurred last week.”

“A teacher likened the forced implementation of the Yellow Star of David (an identifying badge to mark Jews) during the Holocaust to current COVID-19 vaccine passports mandates,” the letter reads.

“This is very upsetting and unacceptable. We take great pride in our school as a welcoming, safe and inclusive place and this has always been our message to students.”

Parravano said the incident is “not reflective of who we are and what we stand for as a school and as a community.”

The letter said as soon as the incident was brought to the attention of administrators, they “took immediate steps to address the issue” and “continue to investigate.”

A spokesperson for the Toronto District School Board (TDSB) confirmed to Global News that the teacher has been removed from the classroom and is on home assignment, pending an investigation.

“We acknowledge and regret the harm this incident caused to members of our school community and to our shared school climate,” Parravano said.

Parravano said the school is “committed to the work of intentionally identifying, interrupting, and addressing racism and discrimination in our school, with a focus on antisemitism.”

The school will be “working with students to address this matter and incorporate this as a learning opportunity that supports equity and inclusion to underscore our commitment to create a safe and welcoming environment for all,” Parravano continued.

The news comes as investigations into antisemitic incidents involving students are underway at a middle school in North York.

