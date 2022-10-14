Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Big White Ski Resort facing housing crunch for staff members

By Randi-Marie Adams Global News
Posted October 14, 2022 7:16 pm
Resort senior vice-president Michael J. Ballingall said the housing crunch is due to former rental properties being sold at a tremendous pace the last two years. View image in full screen
Resort senior vice-president Michael J. Ballingall said the housing crunch is due to former rental properties being sold at a tremendous pace the last two years. Big White Ski Resort

Winter is drawing closer and many ski resorts, like Big White near Kelowna, are gearing up for another season.

However, Michael J. Ballingall, senior vice president at Big White, said there are serious concerns when it comes to staff accommodations.

“I think we’re like every other resort in the world and accommodation-seekers in any resort town, its catastrophic,” said Ballingall.

“This is the worst I’ve ever seen it and I have been here since 1985.”

Read more: Wildfire burning near Big White as dry conditions cause concern

He said the housing crunch is due to former rental properties being sold at a tremendous pace during the last two years.

Story continues below advertisement

“We’ve probably turned over about 40 per cent of the on-mountain accommodation,” said Ballingall, adding that many places previously rented to mountain staff members have been sold.

Ballingall said the resort has created 450 staff beds during the last three years.

Click to play video: 'Housing prices dip below $1 million in the Central Okanagan'
Housing prices dip below $1 million in the Central Okanagan

Big White would normally employ more than 1,100 people, but, with limited space, Ballingall says the resort isn’t able to do so this year.

Trending Now

“We have very few staff who commute from town. And with the price of fuel these days, it’s even less attractive to commute from town,” he said.

“So we’re looking at things like shuttle busses from town, but they still have to find beds in town. And — as we know from meeting and talking with the University of British Columbia Okanagan, they had a terrible time finding beds for all their students — there is no easy answer here.”

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Housing affordability in Kelowna, B.C.'
Housing affordability in Kelowna, B.C.

Ballingall said this isn’t new to Big White, as similar incidents also happened in the late 1980s and early ’90s.

“We’re going to try and get through another year and just see how the economy does. This has happened before at Big White but not in this type of cycle,” said Ballingall.

“We’re just going to do our best to make sure that we can have on-mountain staff in beds as good as possible.”

Big White’s opening day is planned for Nov. 24.

Click to play video: '‘We had 5.4 million rides on our lifts’: Big White Ski Resort looks back on busy season'
‘We had 5.4 million rides on our lifts’: Big White Ski Resort looks back on busy season
KelownaOkanagancentral okanaganbig whiteBig White Ski ResortHousing Crunchstaffing issuesMichael J. BallingallBig White staff accomodation
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers