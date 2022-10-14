Driver injured after collision involving cement truck along Hwy 400 near Toronto: OPP

One person received serious injuries after a collision involving a truck along Highway 400 near Toronto, police say.
In a tweet Friday at around 6:40 p.m., Ontario Provincial Police said a cement truck was headed southbound on Highway 400 near Finch Avenue when one of its tires failed.
Officers said two vehicles collided, and the truck ended up on the northbound lanes.
Read more: Police investigating after assaults reported in Toronto
Read More
Police said one driver suffered serious injuries.
According to police, the three left lanes are blocked in both directions.
Toronto Fire Services told Global News cement is now in the northbound lanes of the highway and fluid is leaking from the truck.
Trending Now
Comments