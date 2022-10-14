Driver injured after collision involving cement truck along Hwy 400 near Toronto: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

One person received serious injuries after a collision involving a truck along Highway 400 near Toronto, police say.

In a tweet Friday at around 6:40 p.m., Ontario Provincial Police said a cement truck was headed southbound on Highway 400 near Finch Avenue when one of its tires failed.

Officers said two vehicles collided, and the truck ended up on the northbound lanes.

Police said one driver suffered serious injuries.

According to police, the three left lanes are blocked in both directions.

Toronto Fire Services told Global News cement is now in the northbound lanes of the highway and fluid is leaking from the truck.

Toronto Fire Crews extricated the driver from the truck and are on scene continuing with accident mitigation actions. Please avoid the area. https://t.co/FZP5dwVjXg — Toronto Fire Services (@Toronto_Fire) October 14, 2022

Cement Truck SB #Hwy400/Finch involved in a 2 vehicle collison after having a tire failure. Truck ended up on NB lanes. 3 left lanes blocked in both directions. Driver with serious injuries. #TorontoOPP pic.twitter.com/PsPnhhTrO2 — OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP_HSD) October 14, 2022