Edmonton Elks extend contract of defensive back Scott Hutter

Send this page to someone via email

The Edmonton Elks announced Friday a two-year contract extension for their starting Canadian safety Scott Hutter. The deal will run to the end of the 2024 CFL season.

Hutter was a sixth-round selection of Edmonton in the 2019 CFL Draft out of Wilfred Laurier.

Read more: Edmonton Elks in 2023 mode with just 2 games left in CFL season

The 25 year old led the Elks in defensive plays this season, with 65, which includes 46 defensive tackles, nine special teams tackles, four pass knockdowns and two fumble recoveries.

This is the first season Hutter has been a full-time starter in the CFL. He’s played 31 career games going back to the 2019 season.

The Elks will host the the Toronto Argonauts on Saturday on The Brick Field at Commonwealth Stadium. You can hear the game on CISN Country 103.9 FM starting with Countdown to Kick-off at 3:30 p.m., the opening kick-off will be at 5 p.m.