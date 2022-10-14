Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

SIU appeals for witnesses after man falls from apartment window in Toronto

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted October 14, 2022 3:28 pm
The Special Investigations Unit View image in full screen
The Special Investigations Unit is seeking witnesses to an arrest of a woman in Lindsay on July 9, 2022. Global News

The province’s police watchdog, the Special Investigations Unit, is appealing for witnesses in connection with the death of a 32-year-old man in Toronto.

The SIU said that on Oct. 13 at around 4:30 p.m., Toronto police officers were called to a high-rise apartment in the Jane Street and Finch Avenue West area for reports that a man was throwing objects off of a balcony.

The agency said three officers attempted to negotiate with the man.

Trending Now

Read more: Officers’ deaths have left policing profession shaken, Ontario police association says

“Three additional officers from the Emergency Task Force arrived and attempted to negotiate with the man from an adjoining apartment,” the SIU said in a news release.

The SIU said “in the course of the negotiations,” the man fell from the apartment window.

Story continues below advertisement

The agency said he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The SIU is appealing for witnesses.

Anyone with information can contact investigators at 1-800-787-8529.

Toronto PoliceSIUSpecial Investigations UnitTPSJane StreetFinch Avenuetoronto man deathman balcony deathman falls apartmentsiu man dead
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers