SIU appeals for witnesses after man falls from apartment window in Toronto

Send this page to someone via email

The province’s police watchdog, the Special Investigations Unit, is appealing for witnesses in connection with the death of a 32-year-old man in Toronto.

The SIU said that on Oct. 13 at around 4:30 p.m., Toronto police officers were called to a high-rise apartment in the Jane Street and Finch Avenue West area for reports that a man was throwing objects off of a balcony.

The agency said three officers attempted to negotiate with the man.

“Three additional officers from the Emergency Task Force arrived and attempted to negotiate with the man from an adjoining apartment,” the SIU said in a news release.

The SIU said “in the course of the negotiations,” the man fell from the apartment window.

Story continues below advertisement

The agency said he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The SIU is appealing for witnesses.

Anyone with information can contact investigators at 1-800-787-8529.