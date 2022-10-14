Menu

Canada

Officers’ deaths have left policing profession shaken, Ontario police association says

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 14, 2022 12:10 pm
Click to play video: 'SIU sheds light on what happened in the Innisfil home where 2 South Simcoe Police officers were fatally shot'
SIU sheds light on what happened in the Innisfil home where 2 South Simcoe Police officers were fatally shot
WATCH ABOVE: A friend of the suspect talks about his military training and his mental health struggles. Catherine McDonald reports.

The Police Association of Ontario says the deaths of two officers in a shooting in Innisfil, Ont., this week have shaken police services across the country.

Association president Mark Baxter notes the deaths come a month after a Toronto police officer was shot dead while on break at a Mississauga, Ont., coffee shop.

He says all three deaths highlight the risky nature of policing as a profession.

Read more: Police procession leaves Toronto to bring home bodies of slain South Simcoe officers

South Simcoe police have said that Const. Morgan Russell, 54, and Const. Devon Northrup, 33, died after a shooting Tuesday night at an Innisfil home after responding to a call about a disturbance.

Trending Now

Ontario’s police watchdog, which is investigating, has said a 22-year-old man also died in the shooting, which involved a third officer who exchanged gunfire with the young man.

Baxter, whose association advocates for police personnel across Ontario, says he has reminded South Simcoe police officers of the mental health and trauma supports available to them as they process what happened.

Click to play video: 'Community continues to mourn fallen officers in Innisfil, Ont.'
Community continues to mourn fallen officers in Innisfil, Ont.
