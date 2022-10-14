Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Marco Mendicino to visit James Smith Cree Nation after Saskatchewan stabbings

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 14, 2022 2:35 pm
Click to play video: 'Myles Sanderson responsible for Saskatchewan stabbing deaths: RCMP'
Myles Sanderson responsible for Saskatchewan stabbing deaths: RCMP
WATCH: Myles Sanderson responsible for Saskatchewan stabbing deaths: RCMP – Oct 7, 2022

The federal public safety minsiter says he is to travel to James Smith Cree Nation next week to advance the Liberal government’s plan to have First Nations policing recognized as an essential service.

Marco Mendicino says policing by Indigenous Peoples for Indigenous Peoples is a key part of reconciliation.

He says he has been speaking with his provincial counterpart in Saskatchewan, Christine Tell, and Indigenous leaders about the issue.

The minister says steps need to be taken to ensure a tragedy like what occurred on James Smith Cree Nation never happens again.

Trending Now

Read more: Some Saskatchewan stabbing victims were killed helping others: RCMP

On Sept. 4, 11 people were killed and 18 others were injured in a stabbing massacre on the First Nation and nearby village of Weldon.

Story continues below advertisement

James Smith Chief Wally Burns has since lobbied the federal government to have its own police service, a healing lodge and more supports for mental health and addictions.

The federal government has said it would introduce a bill this fall to ensure First Nations can have their own police officers.

James Smith Cree NationSaskatchewan stabbingsMarco MendicinoMyles SandersonMarco Mendicino James Smith Cree NationMarco Mendicino SaskatchewanSaskatchewan Stabbings Marco Mendicino
© 2022 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers