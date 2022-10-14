Menu

Entertainment

Robbie Coltrane, Hagrid actor from ‘Harry Potter’ movies, dies at 72

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted October 14, 2022 1:29 pm
Robbie Coltrane as Hagrid View image in full screen
Robbie Coltrane stars as Hagrid in 'Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets' in 2002. Warner Brothers/Courtesy Everett Collection

Scottish actor Robbie Coltrane, who played a crime-solving psychologist on TV series Cracker and the beloved half-giant Hagrid in the Harry Potter movies, has died.

He was 72.

Coltrane’s agent Belinda Wright said he died Friday at a hospital in Scotland. She did not provide a cause.

Coltrane came to fame as a hard-bitten detective in the 1990s series Cracker, for which he won best actor at the British Academy Television Awards three years running.

Read more: ‘Harry Potter’ stars reuniting for TV special after 20 years — minus J.K. Rowling

He played gentle half-giant Hagrid, a mentor to the boy wizard, in all eight Harry Potter films, released between 2001 and 2011.

Other roles include a Russian crime boss in the James Bond thrillers GoldenEye and The World is Not Enough.

Coltrane gained rave reviews for playing a beloved TV star who may harbour a dark secret in the 2016 miniseries National Treasure.

Read more: Helen McCrory, star of ‘Peaky Blinders’ and ‘Harry Potter,’ dies at 52

Wright said that “as well as being a wonderful actor, he was forensically intelligent, brilliantly witty and after 40 years of being proud to be called his agent, I shall miss him.”

Wright said Coltrane is survived by his sister Annie Rae, his ex-wife Rhona Gemmell and his children Spencer and Alice.

This is a developing story. More to come.

