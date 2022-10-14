Morning news rewind: Friday, Oct. 14

Send this page to someone via email

Guitar Lessons — The Movie producer/director Aaron James and the latest campus news from University of Saskatchewan president Peter Stoicheff.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Friday, Oct. 14, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

Outcasts grow up together in ‘Guitar Lessons — The Movie’

Guitar Lessons — The Movie tells the tale of a boy and a man learning to grow up together over guitar lessons.

It starts when a 15-year-old boy, who inherits a guitar from a father he never knew, reaches out to a grouchy oilfield contractor to learn how to play it.

Producer and director Aaron James sits down with Chris Carr to discuss the inspiration behind the story and some of the underlying themes.

University of Saskatchewan is addressing the need for veterinarians: Peter Stoicheff

The University of Saskatchewan is helping address an urgent need for veterinarians and is getting some help from the provincial government.

USask president Peter Stoicheff addresses the concern, modernizing the Global Institute for Food Security and Huskies football with Chris Carr.

Saskatoon’s top headlines: Friday, Oct. 14

