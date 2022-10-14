Menu

Blogs

Morning news rewind: Friday, Oct. 14

By David Giles Global News
Posted October 14, 2022 11:58 am
Click to play video: 'Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Friday, Oct. 14'
Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Friday, Oct. 14
WATCH: Cooling down for the weekend — Chantal Wagner with your Friday, Oct. 14, morning SkyTracker forecast.

Guitar Lessons — The Movie producer/director Aaron James and the latest campus news from University of Saskatchewan president Peter Stoicheff.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Friday, Oct. 14, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

Outcasts grow up together in ‘Guitar Lessons The Movie’  

Guitar Lessons — The Movie tells the tale of a boy and a man learning to grow up together over guitar lessons.

It starts when a 15-year-old boy, who inherits a guitar from a father he never knew, reaches out to a grouchy oilfield contractor to learn how to play it.

Producer and director Aaron James sits down with Chris Carr to discuss the inspiration behind the story and some of the underlying themes.

Click to play video: 'Outcasts grow up together in ‘Guitar Lessons The Movie’'
Outcasts grow up together in ‘Guitar Lessons The Movie’

University of Saskatchewan is addressing the need for veterinarians: Peter Stoicheff

The University of Saskatchewan is helping address an urgent need for veterinarians and is getting some help from the provincial government.

USask president Peter Stoicheff addresses the concern, modernizing the Global Institute for Food Security and Huskies football with Chris Carr.

Click to play video: 'USask addressing need for veterinarians: Peter Stoicheff'
USask addressing need for veterinarians: Peter Stoicheff

Saskatoon’s top headlines: Friday, Oct. 14

Chris Carr has Saskatoon’s top headlines for Friday, Oct. 14.

Click to play video: 'Saskatoon’s top headlines: Friday, Oct. 14'
Saskatoon’s top headlines: Friday, Oct. 14
University of SaskatchewanUSaskGlobal News Morning SaskatoonPeter StoicheffVeterinariansAaron JamesGuitar Lessons The Movie
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

