Ontarians issued latest carbon tax rebate payment Friday

Many Ontarians were issued the latest carbon tax rebate payment on Friday.

The Climate Action Incentive Payment (CAIP) is a tax-free amount paid to individuals in Ontario, Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba to help offset the costs of the federal carbon tax.

The four provinces are the only ones with the federal pricing system in place.

All other provinces have their own carbon-pricing systems that meet federal minimum standards.

The federal government claims that the amount individuals receive through the CAIP is, in the majority of cases, more than they pay as a result of the federal carbon pollution pricing system.

Ontarians first received a carbon tax rebate payment in July. That payment was double than the normal amount — it included a retroactive amount for April.

According to the federal government website, Ontarians can expect an overall credit of $373 for the 2021 base year for an individual, $186 for a spouse or common-law partner, $93 per child under 19, and $186 for the first child in a single-parent family.

For residents of small and rural communities, the payment includes a rural supplement of 10 per cent of the base amount.

This year is the first time the rebate is being paid quarterly — with payments on the 15th of April, July, October and next January. Previously it could be claimed as a refundable tax credit.

The latest payment was paid out on Friday as Oct. 15 is a Saturday.

Individuals don’t need to apply to receive the credit. Eligibility is determined by the Canada Revenue Agency when tax returns are filed.

“If you get your tax refund by direct deposit, you will also get your CAIP by direct deposit,” the federal government website says.

“If you have a tax debt with the CRA, the CAIP will be applied to amounts owing for income tax balances or amounts owing to other federal or provincial government programs.”

If the CAIP isn’t received on the expected date, the government asks that you wait 10 business days before contacting them.

— With files from Global News and The Canadian Press