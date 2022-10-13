Menu

Health

B.C. care aides, lab assistants, health facility cleaners reach new labour deal

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 13, 2022 9:03 pm
British Columbia Legislature Buildings in Victoria. View image in full screen
The British Columbia Legislature Buildings are seen in Victoria. Wikipedia/Creative Commons

Unions representing care aides, lab assistants and cleaning staff have reached a new labour agreement with health employers in B.C.

The B.C. government says in a statement the Facilities Bargaining Association, which represents about 60,000 people delivering health services throughout the province, has ratified a new contract.

It says the nine-union association is led by the Hospital Employees’ Union, which represents about 93 per cent of the health workers covered by the agreement. Other workers in the unit include health records clerks, dietary staff, nursing unit assistants and trade and maintenance workers.

Read more: NDP leadership hopeful Anjali Appadurai promises 25% raise for nurses

The new three-year contract will see wages increase by 3.24 per cent in the first year, 5.5 per cent in the second and two per cent in the third.

Additionally, the first year will see a flat 25-cent hourly pay increase and the next two years could see cost-of-living adjustments to a maximum 6.75 per cent and three per cent, respectively.

Other parts of the deal include advancing anti-racism initiatives with an Indigenous focus, preserving flexibility and working together on recruitment and retention strategies.

“These negotiations are focused on providing a fair and reasonable offer to public-sector workers that includes significant inflation protection, while ensuring that government has the resources to continue to invest in building a stronger province for everyone,” the government says in a statement.

© 2022 The Canadian Press

