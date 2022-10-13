Traffic stop leads to drugs, $4.5K in cash being seized, say Kelowna RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

Drugs and just under $4,500 in cash were seized, say Kelowna RCMP, following a traffic stop on Wednesday night.

According to police, a woman who was known to them was spotted driving a white Infiniti G35 into a parking lot on Bernard Avenue and Gordon Drive around 11:23 p.m.

RCMP say the woman doesn’t have an active driver’s license, so a traffic stop was conducted.

“The officer noted in plain view drug paraphernalia that included glass pipes, Brillo and dime bags in the centre console,” said Kelowna RCMP, “which provided the evidence needed to conduct the arrest of the female for possession of a controlled substance.”

Police say the woman was asked if she had anything else in her possession, to which she pulled out a large sum of cash and a jar that appeared to contain fentanyl.

The woman was arrested, with the vehicle then being searched. The woman was released pending further investigation.

In all, police say they seized $4,485.00 in cash, 29.1 grams of meth and 8.4 grams of fentanyl.

“Kelowna RCMP are working tirelessly to disrupt the local drug trade,” said Const. Mike Della-Paolera, “making our city safer for all to live and enjoy.”