Vernon man passes out in his car with music blasting; Mounties find weapons cache

A Vernon, B.C., man turned the heads of Mounties Sunday morning when he passed out in his Jetta while blasting music.

When Mounties arrived at 6:33 a.m., they say they asked him to wake up and get out of the car and that’s when they saw a loaded pistol on the passenger seat floor.

“The man was arrested immediately and the vehicle searched,” RCMP said in a press release.

“During the secondary search a second loaded pistol was revealed in a bag with a spare magazine and a round in the chamber. A further search located, bear spray, brass knuckles and multiple knives.”

All firearms and ammo were seized as exhibits and the male was transported to cells where he has been held for court later Tuesday.

Charges include possession of a firearm, carrying a concealed weapon, carrying a firearm or ammunition contrary to a probation order, unauthorized possession of a motor vehicle and failure to comply with a probation order.