Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Vernon man passes out in his car with music blasting; Mounties find weapons cache

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted October 11, 2022 4:07 pm
RCMP found a man passed out in his car with a massive cache in weaponry. View image in full screen
RCMP found a man passed out in his car with a massive cache in weaponry. Courtesy: Global News

A Vernon, B.C., man turned the heads of Mounties Sunday morning when he passed out in his Jetta while blasting music.

When Mounties arrived at 6:33 a.m., they say they asked him to wake up and get out of the car and that’s when they saw a loaded pistol on the passenger seat floor.

“The man was arrested immediately and the vehicle searched,” RCMP said in a press release.

Click to play video: 'Use of Force expert takes stand in Kelowna RCMP officer assault trial' Use of Force expert takes stand in Kelowna RCMP officer assault trial
Use of Force expert takes stand in Kelowna RCMP officer assault trial – Sep 22, 2022

“During the secondary search a second loaded pistol was revealed in a bag with a spare magazine and a round in the chamber. A further search located, bear spray, brass knuckles and multiple knives.”

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

All firearms and ammo were seized as exhibits and the male was transported to cells where he has been held for court later Tuesday.

Charges include possession of a firearm, carrying a concealed weapon, carrying a firearm or ammunition contrary to a probation order, unauthorized possession of a motor vehicle and failure to comply with a probation order.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RCMP tagKelowna tagKelowna RCMP tagbrass knuckles tagJetta tagVernon man tagweapons found tagsleeping in car tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers