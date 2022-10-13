Menu

Canada

21-year-old cyclist dead after crash in Saint John

By Karla Renić Global News
Posted October 13, 2022 4:30 pm
Click to play video: 'Global News Morning New Brunswick: October 13'
Global News Morning New Brunswick: October 13
The online edition of Global News Morning with Paul Brothers and Alyse Hand on Global New Brunswick.

Saint John police say a 21-year-old cyclist died after a crash involving a commercial delivery truck.

Police say the incident occurred at around 2 p.m. on Thursday in the 400-block of Westmorland Road in the city.

According to the release, emergency first aid was administered on the cyclist before he was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Read more: Number of electric vehicles on N.B. roads doubles after incentive introduced

The driver of the delivery truck was uninjured.

Investigative crews remain on scene, and police say there may be traffic delays on Westmorland Road between Depot Court and Consumers Drive.

Police ask witnesses, or anyone with surveillance or dash cam footage to reach out and help the investigation.

