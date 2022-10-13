21-year-old cyclist dead after crash in Saint John

Send this page to someone via email

Saint John police say a 21-year-old cyclist died after a crash involving a commercial delivery truck.

Police say the incident occurred at around 2 p.m. on Thursday in the 400-block of Westmorland Road in the city.

According to the release, emergency first aid was administered on the cyclist before he was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The driver of the delivery truck was uninjured.

Investigative crews remain on scene, and police say there may be traffic delays on Westmorland Road between Depot Court and Consumers Drive.

Police ask witnesses, or anyone with surveillance or dash cam footage to reach out and help the investigation.