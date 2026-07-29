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Canada

New York police diver testifies about discovery of nine-year-old Montreal girl’s body

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 29, 2026 12:14 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Global National: July 21'
Global National: July 21
WATCH: A Montreal businessman is facing charges of second-degree murder and concealment of a body after his nine-year-old daughter was found dead in the U.S. The father is accused of killing the girl on vacation in New York. He initially told police she was abducted, but investigators say that was a lie – Jul 21, 2025
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A New York State Police sergeant has testified about how officers discovered the body of a nine-year-old Montreal girl submerged in shallow, muddy water in a rural area last summer.

Joseph Moeller was part of the police dive team that found the body of Melina Frattolin who died in July 2025.

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Moeller’s testimony opened the latest day of a trial that began last week.

The girl’s father, Luciano Frattolin, is facing charges of second-degree murder and concealment of a human corpse in the case.

He has pleaded not guilty to the charges and has been held without bail since his arrest last July.

The girl’s mother, Kali Galanis, took the stand on Tuesday to testify about events before her daughter’s death.

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