Crime

Man charged after firearm, $59K in drugs seized from southwest London, Ont. home: police

By Staff 980 CFPL
Posted October 13, 2022 2:47 pm
A London police vehicle. View image in full screen
FILE PHOTO. Sawyer Bogdan / Global News

A 34-year-old London, Ont., man is facing multiple drug and weapons-related charges after police say they seized a revolver and tens of thousands of dollars worth of cocaine and fentanyl from a home in the city’s southwest end.

Officers raided a home in the area of Raleigh Boulevard and Settlement Trail, southeast of Colonel Talbot and Southdale roads, on Wednesday. Police said they seized 295 grams of suspected cocaine, 147 grams of suspected fentanyl, and 76 grams of suspected crack cocaine, valued at a combined $59,150.

Read more: $200K damage estimate after 2 vehicles ‘engulfed in flames’ near Woodstock, Ont. home

Police allege an RG-23 .22 calibre revolver, Canadian cash, a cellphone, digital scales, and jewellery were also seized during the bust.

A 34-year-old man faces four counts of possessing a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking, and one count each of careless storage of a firearm, possession of a prohibited firearm, possession of a firearm while prohibited, and driving while prohibited.

He’s scheduled to appear in court on Thursday, police said.

