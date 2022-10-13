Canadian transport minister announces steps to ease export

On Thursday, federal Minister of Transport, Omar Alghabra, announced at the Winnipeg International Airport that the Canadian federal government is planning to make shipping goods easier to improve Canada’s international trade profile. Alghabra said the plan will identify and remove outdated regulations and streamline shipping by reducing paperwork, thus lowering operations costs and relieving pressure on the supply chain. Alghabra said the focus is to continue attracting business so Canada remains a trading nation.
