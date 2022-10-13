Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Canadian transport minister announces steps to ease export

By The Staff Global News
Posted October 13, 2022 12:41 pm
Click to play video: 'Canadian transport minister announces steps to ease export'
Canadian transport minister announces steps to ease export
Canadian transport minister announces steps to ease export

On Thursday, federal Minister of Transport, Omar Alghabra, announced at the Winnipeg International Airport that the Canadian federal government is planning to make shipping goods easier to improve Canada’s international trade profile. Alghabra said the plan will identify and remove outdated regulations and streamline shipping by reducing paperwork, thus lowering operations costs and relieving pressure on the supply chain. Alghabra said the focus is to continue attracting business so Canada remains a trading nation.

COVID-19BusinessTop Newsgood newsTradeExport

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers