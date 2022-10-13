Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

$200K damage estimate after 2 vehicles ‘engulfed in flames’ near Woodstock, Ont. home

By Amy Simon Global News
Posted October 13, 2022 1:28 pm
Woodstock Police Service building View image in full screen
Woodstock, Ont. police service. Woodstock Police Service / Twitter

Police are investigating a suspicious fire that broke out on Tuesday in north Woodstock, Ont., near the Thames River.

At 1:50 a.m., emergency responders received a report of a fire in the area of Dorchester Court and Guysborough Drive.

Read more: ‘We’re just broken’: Condolences pour in for family of slain Ontario police officers

Police say two vehicles in the driveway of a home were “engulfed in flames,” causing damage to the garage as well.

Trending Now

The damage cost is estimated at $200,000.

According to police, a suspect was seen exiting from a vehicle and walking to the driveway of the home shortly before the fire started and fled before officers arrived.

Police say that there is no threat to public safety.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information or video surveillance can contact the Woodstock Police Service at 519-537-2323.

FireCarsWoodstock Police ServiceWoodstock Ontario$200KDorchester Courtengulfed in flamesGuysborough Drivesuspisiouc
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers