$200K damage estimate after 2 vehicles ‘engulfed in flames’ near Woodstock, Ont. home

Police are investigating a suspicious fire that broke out on Tuesday in north Woodstock, Ont., near the Thames River.
At 1:50 a.m., emergency responders received a report of a fire in the area of Dorchester Court and Guysborough Drive.
Police say two vehicles in the driveway of a home were “engulfed in flames,” causing damage to the garage as well.
The damage cost is estimated at $200,000.
According to police, a suspect was seen exiting from a vehicle and walking to the driveway of the home shortly before the fire started and fled before officers arrived.
Police say that there is no threat to public safety.
Anyone with information or video surveillance can contact the Woodstock Police Service at 519-537-2323.
