Canada

Pressure grows in P.E.I. for public inquiry into Fiona preparations and response

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 13, 2022 1:12 pm
Click to play video: 'Storm Fiona: East coast fishing industry taking stock after devastation'
Storm Fiona: East coast fishing industry taking stock after devastation
People living in Atlantic Canada and eastern Quebec are still taking stock more than two weeks after a monster storm devastated their communities. Post-tropical storm Fiona destroyed homes and knocked out power in most of the region. Crews are still working to restore electricity in P.E.I and Nova Scotia. Fiona also damaged a critically important industry on the east coast. Ross Lord has more about the impact on the fishing sector.

Calls are growing for a public inquiry into how well Prince Edward Island’s government and electrical utility were prepared for the ferocity of post-tropical storm Fiona.

Peter Bevan-Baker, the leader of the official Opposition Green Party, called on Oct. 7 for the government to establish an inquiry with subpoena powers and independent commissioners to examine issues such as power restoration efforts that dragged on for more than two weeks.

Premier Dennis King recently told the CBC he was “open” to having “someone” review how the province and the utility responded, but the premier didn’t commit to what he referred to as a “full-blown inquiry.”

Read more: Worries about food security grow in P.E.I. in wake of storm Fiona

Pauline Howard, a volunteer with the P.E.I. Food Exchange — a group that assists Islanders in need of food — said in an interview today that she favours the inquiry because of the need for accountability.

She says an internal review isn’t sufficient to probe how Maritime Electric and the government handled the disaster, which she fears will lead to food insecurity through the fall and winter.

Bevan-Baker says full public inquiries in P.E.I. are rare, but he adds that the risk of recurring climate emergencies means that lessons must be learned and acted upon before a storm similar to Fiona arrives again.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 13, 2022.

© 2022 The Canadian Press

