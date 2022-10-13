Pressure grows in P.E.I. for public inquiry into Fiona preparations and response

Send this page to someone via email

Calls are growing for a public inquiry into how well Prince Edward Island’s government and electrical utility were prepared for the ferocity of post-tropical storm Fiona.

Peter Bevan-Baker, the leader of the official Opposition Green Party, called on Oct. 7 for the government to establish an inquiry with subpoena powers and independent commissioners to examine issues such as power restoration efforts that dragged on for more than two weeks.

Premier Dennis King recently told the CBC he was “open” to having “someone” review how the province and the utility responded, but the premier didn’t commit to what he referred to as a “full-blown inquiry.”

Pauline Howard, a volunteer with the P.E.I. Food Exchange — a group that assists Islanders in need of food — said in an interview today that she favours the inquiry because of the need for accountability.

She says an internal review isn’t sufficient to probe how Maritime Electric and the government handled the disaster, which she fears will lead to food insecurity through the fall and winter.

Bevan-Baker says full public inquiries in P.E.I. are rare, but he adds that the risk of recurring climate emergencies means that lessons must be learned and acted upon before a storm similar to Fiona arrives again.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 13, 2022.