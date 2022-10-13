Menu

Blogs

Morning news rewind: Thursday, Oct. 13

By David Giles Global News
Posted October 13, 2022 12:05 pm
Click to play video: 'Saskatoon’s top headlines: Thursday, Oct. 13'
Saskatoon’s top headlines: Thursday, Oct. 13
WATCH: Chris Carr with Saskatoon’s top headlines for Thursday, Oct. 13.

Nature-based learning at Saskatoon Public Schools, Alzheimer Society of Saskatchewan and kittens in Adopt a Pet with the Saskatoon SPCA.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Thursday, Oct. 13, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

Nature-based learning at Saskatoon Public Schools

Saskatoon Public Schools is using nature-based learning as part of its curriculum.

Outdoor learning supports coordinator Samantha Gunn says it opens a wide range of teaching and learning opportunities.

She explains the concept of nature-based learning in Family Matters.

Click to play video: 'Nature-based learning at Saskatoon Public Schools'
Nature-based learning at Saskatoon Public Schools

Alzheimer Society of Sask. supports people with dementia

Learning opportunities and upcoming events are planned this fall by the Alzheimer Society of Saskatchewan.

Education from the organization will support those with dementia and their caretakers.

Trending Now

Nicole Werner with the society discusses the prevalence of dementia in Saskatchewan and how services and events at the society support people with dementia.

Click to play video: 'Alzheimer Society of Sask. supporting people with dementia'
Alzheimer Society of Sask. supporting people with dementia

Munchy and Mary seek new homes: Adopt a Pet

Meet Munchy and Mary, two 12-week-old kittens at the Saskatoon SPCA in need of new homes.

Jemma Omidian also talks about over-capacity at the shelter and ways the public can help with the situation.

Click to play video: 'Munchy and Mary seek new homes: Adopt a Pet'
Munchy and Mary seek new homes: Adopt a Pet

Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Thursday, Oct. 13

Warming up, but remaining windy — Chantal Wagner has your Thursday, Oct. 13, morning SkyTracker forecast.

Click to play video: 'Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Thursday, Oct. 13'
Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Thursday, Oct. 13
