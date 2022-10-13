Morning news rewind: Thursday, Oct. 13

See more sharing options

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Nature-based learning at Saskatoon Public Schools, Alzheimer Society of Saskatchewan and kittens in Adopt a Pet with the Saskatoon SPCA.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Thursday, Oct. 13, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

Nature-based learning at Saskatoon Public Schools

Saskatoon Public Schools is using nature-based learning as part of its curriculum.

Outdoor learning supports coordinator Samantha Gunn says it opens a wide range of teaching and learning opportunities.

She explains the concept of nature-based learning in Family Matters.

3:22 Nature-based learning at Saskatoon Public Schools

Alzheimer Society of Sask. supports people with dementia

Learning opportunities and upcoming events are planned this fall by the Alzheimer Society of Saskatchewan.

Story continues below advertisement

Education from the organization will support those with dementia and their caretakers.

Nicole Werner with the society discusses the prevalence of dementia in Saskatchewan and how services and events at the society support people with dementia.

4:10 Alzheimer Society of Sask. supporting people with dementia

Munchy and Mary seek new homes: Adopt a Pet

Meet Munchy and Mary, two 12-week-old kittens at the Saskatoon SPCA in need of new homes.

Jemma Omidian also talks about over-capacity at the shelter and ways the public can help with the situation.

4:23 Munchy and Mary seek new homes: Adopt a Pet

Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Thursday, Oct. 13

Warming up, but remaining windy — Chantal Wagner has your Thursday, Oct. 13, morning SkyTracker forecast.

Story continues below advertisement