Morning news rewind: Thursday, Oct. 13

Nature-based learning at Saskatoon Public Schools, Alzheimer Society of Saskatchewan and kittens in Adopt a Pet with the Saskatoon SPCA.
Here’s your morning rewind for the Thursday, Oct. 13, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.
Nature-based learning at Saskatoon Public Schools
Saskatoon Public Schools is using nature-based learning as part of its curriculum.
Outdoor learning supports coordinator Samantha Gunn says it opens a wide range of teaching and learning opportunities.
She explains the concept of nature-based learning in Family Matters.
Alzheimer Society of Sask. supports people with dementia
Learning opportunities and upcoming events are planned this fall by the Alzheimer Society of Saskatchewan.
Education from the organization will support those with dementia and their caretakers.
Nicole Werner with the society discusses the prevalence of dementia in Saskatchewan and how services and events at the society support people with dementia.
Munchy and Mary seek new homes: Adopt a Pet
Meet Munchy and Mary, two 12-week-old kittens at the Saskatoon SPCA in need of new homes.
Jemma Omidian also talks about over-capacity at the shelter and ways the public can help with the situation.
Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Thursday, Oct. 13
Warming up, but remaining windy — Chantal Wagner has your Thursday, Oct. 13, morning SkyTracker forecast.
