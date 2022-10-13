Police seek help from Calgarians to find man wanted for ‘random attacks on strangers’

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary police are turning to the public to find a man wanted on multiple warrants with some relating to “random attacks on strangers” in downtown Calgary.

In a news release sent out Thursday morning, police said they’ve attempted to find 37-year-old Cashe Tyler Erskine who’s wanted on 14 outstanding warrants.

Police said between May and October 2022, investigators believe a number of people were approached by a man whose behaviour is “erratic and engages in a verbal argument before striking the victims with an object in his hand.” They said Erskine is known to frequent Tomkins Park on 17 Avenue S.W.

Erskine, who also goes by the name of Cashew, is described as being roughly five-foot-ten-inches tall with black hair and green eyes.

Police said he’s wanted for assault, assault with a weapon, causing a disturbance, mischief, theft under $5,000 and failure to attend.

Calgary police ask if you see him to not approach him, and call the non-emergency line at 403-266-1234. To remain anonymous, people can use the Crime Stoppers website to submit their tips.