See more sharing options

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Police closed off a portion of Stanley Avenue in Niagara Falls’ north end Thursday morning following a serious two-vehicle crash.

Niagara police say the roadway between Thorold Stone Road and Swayze Drive is affected amid an investigation.

Paramedics says one person was transported to hospital.

Nearby motorists are being urged to use an alternative route.

More to come.

We are currently investigating a serious motor vehicle collision on Stanley Avenue between Thorold Stone Road and Swayze Drive in the City of Niagara Falls. Please use an alternate route. pic.twitter.com/iIMCweetsJ — NRPS (@NiagRegPolice) October 13, 2022