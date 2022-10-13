Central Region OPP issue more than 700 speeding tickets over Thanksgiving weekend

Send this page to someone via email

It was a busy weekend for Ontario Provincial Police in the Central Region, with officers issuing 1,328 charges, most related to speeding.

Central Region OPP covers an area that includes Barrie, Orillia, Bracebridge, and Collingwood.

Police patrolling the roadways, trails, and waterways over the long weekend laid 1,328 charges, including 782 for speeding, 72 charges under the Compulsory Automobile Insurance Act, 31 for not wearing a seat belt, and 28 for impaired driving, among others.

The enforcement was a part of an annual traffic safety campaign involving targeted enforcement and providing education on speeding, seatbelts, distracted and drug or alcohol-impaired driving, police say.

Police say excessive speed and dangerous driving continue to threaten the safety of all road users.

The death toll on Central Region OPP patrolled roadways reached 50 by the beginning of October, up nearly 50 per cent compared with last year.