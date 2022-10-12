Menu

Crime

Toronto police charge man in connection with fatal Allan Gardens stabbing

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted October 12, 2022 4:07 pm
Police on scene following a stabbing at Allan Gardens in Toronto on Oct 4, 2022. View image in full screen
Police on scene following a stabbing at Allan Gardens in Toronto on Oct 4, 2022. Global News

Police have arrested and charged a man in connection with a fatal stabbing reported in Toronto’s Allan Gardens.

Emergency crews were called to Jarvis Street and Carlton Street at around 10:38 p.m. on Oct. 4 after reports of a stabbing.

Police said a group of people were hanging out at the park when another man walked up to them and stabbed the victim. When officers arrived, they provided first aid to the man and police said that the injuries were serious.

Trending Now

Read more: 46-year-old man identified after fatal stabbing in Toronto’s Allan Gardens

He died of his injuries in hospital, officers said. The victim was identified as 46-year-old Tesfaye Kassa from Toronto.

Friends said he was an aviation engineer and leaves behind a teen daughter.

On Tuesday, police arrested 23-year-old Sabir Haredo of no fixed address. He was charged with first-degree murder and appeared in court on Tuesday.

— with files from Global News’ Gabby Rodrigues

