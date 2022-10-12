Menu

Crime

5 stolen cars recovered in weeklong campaign in Kelowna

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted October 12, 2022 3:08 pm
5 stolen vehicles were recovered in a weeklong campaign by Kelowna RCMP and IMPACT. View image in full screen
5 stolen vehicles were recovered in a weeklong campaign by Kelowna RCMP and IMPACT. Courtesy: Kelowna RCMP

Five stolen vehicles were recovered and five people were arrested after a weeklong campaign the RCMP call IMPACT, which stands for Integrated Municipal, Provincial Auto Crime Team.

While the RCMP offered no specifics about the investigation in a press release issued Wednesday, they said that the push to find stolen vehicles occurred from Sept. 19 to 23, and that eight officers from the IMPACT team brought in special equipment to suss out where the stolen cars were.

“This was an important operation for our community,” Insp. Beth McAndie said in a press release.

Click to play video: 'Vancouver police release surveillance video of a catalytic converter theft in progress'
Vancouver police release surveillance video of a catalytic converter theft in progress

“The results of this collaborative project further highlight the need to work with our partners targeting those responsible, but we are pleased to be on the right track.”

In addition to the recovered stolen vehicles and vehicle theft arrests, a break-and-enter suspect was identified, two individuals were arrested for outstanding warrants, two individuals were arrested for prohibited driving, and three no-insurance tickets were issued.

IMPACT primarily works in the Lower Mainland and targets active, high-risk, repeat motor vehicle offenders, offers programs that track stolen vehicles and discourage auto theft, and provides social media and education to increase public awareness of auto crime and prevention.

 

