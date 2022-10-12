Lotto Max jackpot has never gone unclaimed this long, OLG says

Send this page to someone via email

There were several big winners in Ontario for Tuesday’s Lotto Max draw, including six Maxmillion winners, but the jackpot again stayed unclaimed.

Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corp. (OLG) said four Maxmillion prizes worth $1 million each were won by tickets sold in York Region, Scarborough, Burlington, and Woodbridge.

Two Maxmillion prizes worth $500,000 each were won by tickets sold in Barrie and on OLG.ca.

Two second-prize pool tickets that won $105,716.70 each were sold in Scarborough and on OLG.ca.

And lastly, a $100,000 Encore prize was won by a ticket sold in York Region.

The OLG said the Lotto Max jackpot has never gone unclaimed this long, as there have been 18 draws since it was last won. The previous record was 16 draws in a row, which happened last year, the OLG said.

Friday’s draw will be the second-largest in the game’s history, with $130 million in top prizing available: a $70 million jackpot and 60 $1 million Maxmillion prizes.

According to the OLG website, the winning numbers for Tuesday’s draw were the following:

Main draw: 03 19 33 36 39 40 42 Bonus 44

Encore: 1581334

Maxmillions