Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Lotto Max jackpot has never gone unclaimed this long, OLG says

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted October 12, 2022 10:19 am
Click to play video: 'Lotto 6/49 changing format, including newly added ‘Gold Ball Draw’'
Lotto 6/49 changing format, including newly added ‘Gold Ball Draw’
WATCH ABOVE: Lotto 6/49 changes format, including newly added 'Gold Ball Draw' – Sep 12, 2022

There were several big winners in Ontario for Tuesday’s Lotto Max draw, including six Maxmillion winners, but the jackpot again stayed unclaimed.

Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corp. (OLG) said four Maxmillion prizes worth $1 million each were won by tickets sold in York Region, Scarborough, Burlington, and Woodbridge.

Two Maxmillion prizes worth $500,000 each were won by tickets sold in Barrie and on OLG.ca.

Two second-prize pool tickets that won $105,716.70 each were sold in Scarborough and on OLG.ca.

Read more: What are the odds of winning big on Lotto Max?

And lastly, a $100,000 Encore prize was won by a ticket sold in York Region.

The OLG said the Lotto Max jackpot has never gone unclaimed this long, as there have been 18 draws since it was last won. The previous record was 16 draws in a row, which happened last year, the OLG said.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Friday’s draw will be the second-largest in the game’s history, with $130 million in top prizing available: a $70 million jackpot and 60 $1 million Maxmillion prizes.

According to the OLG website, the winning numbers for Tuesday’s draw were the following:

Main draw: 03 19 33 36 39 40 42 Bonus 44

Encore: 1581334

Maxmillions

  • 01  02  17  31  35  36  46
  • 01  02  29  34  37  38  43
  • 01  04  09  20  23  32  41
  • 01  04  11  15  18  43  49
  • 01  08  15  16  18  33  38
  • 01  09  21  33  38  45  50
  • 01  13  16  24  35  39  44
  • 01  20  21  28  33  43  46
  • 01  20  24  27  41  46  48
  • 02  04  05  10  13  18  40
  • 02  09  21  23  39  45  48
  • 02  12  18  21  22  32  37
  • 02  14  15  21  26  39  46
  • 03  06  25  32  39  40  49
  • 03  08  18  21  24  28  31
  • 03  10  12  16  38  40  50
  • 03  11  23  30  42  47  50
  • 03  13  26  30  34  39  45
  • 03  14  22  30  39  44  46
  • 03  16  20  26  28  30  50
  • 04  05  09  19  27  31  36
  • 04  06  07  09  14  15  50
  • 04  07  22  25  26  30  43
  • 04  09  18  28  29  30  36
  • 04  13  21  22  25  31  40
  • 04  18  26  29  31  34  38
  • 05  06  08  09  10  14  24
  • 05  11  17  23  28  35  42
  • 05  12  17  19  24  39  50
  • 05  12  17  20  37  47  50
  • 05  17  27  31  41  43  44
  • 06  07  14  15  21  47  49
  • 06  10  11  23  24  34  43
  • 06  13  24  36  37  40  47
  • 06  26  29  34  40  43  45
  • 07  08  21  23  30  39  44
  • 07  08  22  32  43  46  49
  • 07  11  21  22  26  47  48
  • 07  11  22  27  33  38  41
  • 08  12  16  33  38  40  48
  • 08  15  26  31  34  43  45
  • 08  18  20  27  30  45  49
  • 08  22  36  38  40  42  48
  • 08  24  27  31  32  39  46
  • 09  10  25  34  35  43  45
  • 10  12  24  25  26  30  35
  • 10  13  24  38  39  42  47
  • 10  15  16  23  27  38  50
  • 11  14  22  34  37  42  45
  • 11  15  23  25  44  49  50
  • 12  15  25  29  34  40  44
  • 12  24  26  34  36  37  46
  • 13  16  22  25  36  41  49
  • 13  18  34  43  46  47  49
  • 14  20  30  32  33  38  40
  • 16  19  23  27  34  37  50
  • 17  23  27  43  45  46  49
  • 18  19  20  22  24  29  34
LotteryLotto MaxOlgOntario Lottery and Gaming Corporationlotto max numbersmaxmillionsLotto Max drawLotto Max WInning Numberscanada lotteryWinning Lotto Max numbersLotto Max winning tickets
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers