Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Police looking for witnesses, video footage from northeast Calgary shooting

By Adam Toy Global News
Posted October 11, 2022 8:14 pm
Calgary polce crime tape and vehicle View image in full screen
File: A Calgary police vehicle along with police tape at a crime scene. Global News

Calgary police are looking for witnesses and CCTV footage following a late Thanksgiving Monday shooting in the city’s Taradale neighbourhood.

Emergency responders were called to the 100 block of Taravista Drive N.E. at about 9 p.m. on Monday night for reports of a man in medical distress.

Trending Stories

Police officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. Police said that man was transported to hospital in non-life-threatening condition.

Anyone with information or video footage about the incident are asked to call the CPS non-emergency line at 403-266-1234, or provide tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagShooting tagCalgary crime tagCalgary Police Service tagCalgary Shooting tagTaradale shooting tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers