Police looking for witnesses, video footage from northeast Calgary shooting

Calgary police are looking for witnesses and CCTV footage following a late Thanksgiving Monday shooting in the city’s Taradale neighbourhood.

Emergency responders were called to the 100 block of Taravista Drive N.E. at about 9 p.m. on Monday night for reports of a man in medical distress.

Police officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. Police said that man was transported to hospital in non-life-threatening condition.

Anyone with information or video footage about the incident are asked to call the CPS non-emergency line at 403-266-1234, or provide tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.