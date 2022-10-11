Prince Albert, Sask. RCMP looking for person involved in armed robbery

Send this page to someone via email

The Prince Albert, Sask., RCMP are looking for a male suspect involved in an armed robbery over the long weekend.

The incident occurred on Oct. 8, 2022, at approximately 10:15 a.m., on the corner of Lincoln Park Road and Highway #2, west of Prince Albert. An adult male came out of a Black SUV Chevrolet Trailblazer and approached a victim in their car.

“The suspect stole the victim’s wallet and discharged his firearm into the ground,” stated police. “We have a confirmed update regarding the suspect vehicle description: the suspect vehicle is a black 2013 Chevrolet SUV Equinox, with chrome wheels, a roof rack and chrome trims with an Saskatchewan licence plate: 485 MSE.”

According to a release, on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, at approximately 7:50 a.m., Prince Albert RCMP located the suspect vehicle at Elevator and Bibby roads south of Prince Albert.

“It is unclear at this time why the vehicle was abandoned at this location,” police stated. “The vehicle was seized and towed for further investigation by the Saskatchewan RCMP Forensic Identification Services.”

Prince Albert RCMP are working to locate and identify the person(s) involved in the armed robbery on Oct. 8, 2022.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Prince Albert RCMP by calling 306-765-5500 or by contacting your local police service. Information can also be submitted anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.saskcrimestoppers.com.

