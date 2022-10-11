Belleville police, fire investigate fatal fire

Send this page to someone via email

It was on a quiet, residential road on the edge of Belleville, Ont., that a structure fire happened on Friday, leaving one person dead.

“In the early hours, approximately around 9 o’clock in the morning, our rural crews from Belleville fire were called out to a confirmed structure fire on Pine Hill Crescent,” says Don Carter, deputy fire chief.

“Once they arrived on scene, they were met with heavy smoke and flames coming from an upper storey. It was at that time that tanker support was called in from Quinte West. Two tankers assisted us from there, and throughout the day.”

According to Carter, the fire was under control within a couple of hours, after crews navigated a tight roadway.

“The tankers had a little trouble getting up and out, especially onto Highway 62,” says Carter.

“But the crews did an excellent effort and they did a great job in getting it out.”

Neighbours say a couple lived in the home with their children before the blaze.

Emergency services stayed on scene on Friday until around 7 or 8 p.m. and returned the next day as well.

“Currently, Bellville police, the Ontario fire marshal’s office are investigating the scene,” says Carter.

“They will be back on scene later this week to continue the investigation.”

Belleville police say no new information is being released on the investigation at this time, as the post-mortem has not yet been completed, and it’s still a coroner’s case.