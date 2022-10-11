Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

Belleville police, fire investigate fatal fire

By Megan King Global News
Posted October 11, 2022 5:52 pm
Click to play video: 'Belleville police, fire investigate fatal fire' Belleville police, fire investigate fatal fire
A blaze broke out Friday morning in a house in Thurlow ward. The house was fully engulfed in flames by the time fire crews arrived.

It was on a quiet, residential road on the edge of Belleville, Ont., that a structure fire happened on Friday, leaving one person dead.

“In the early hours, approximately around 9 o’clock in the morning, our rural crews from Belleville fire were called out to a confirmed structure fire on Pine Hill Crescent,” says Don Carter, deputy fire chief.

“Once they arrived on scene, they were met with heavy smoke and flames coming from an upper storey. It was at that time that tanker support was called in from Quinte West. Two tankers assisted us from there, and throughout the day.”

Read more: Belleville, Ont. evacuated residents safe to return home after fire

According to Carter, the fire was under control within a couple of hours, after crews navigated a tight roadway.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

“The tankers had a little trouble getting up and out, especially onto Highway 62,” says Carter.

“But the crews did an excellent effort and they did a great job in getting it out.”

Neighbours say a couple lived in the home with their children before the blaze.

Emergency services stayed on scene on Friday until around 7 or 8 p.m. and returned the next day as well.

Read more: Belleville firefighters fend off John Street blaze started by discarded cigarette

“Currently, Bellville police, the Ontario fire marshal’s office are investigating the scene,” says Carter.

“They will be back on scene later this week to continue the investigation.”

Belleville police say no new information is being released on the investigation at this time, as the post-mortem has not yet been completed, and it’s still a coroner’s case.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Police tagFire tagBelleville tagFatal Fire tagBlaze tagBelleville police tagEmergency Services tagHighway 62 tagbelleville fire tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers