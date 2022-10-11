Menu

Crime

Investigation continues into collision between motorcycle and vehicle in Regina

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted October 11, 2022 5:31 pm
A Regina woman is facing charges after stealing a vehicle Wednesday morning.
Police ask for public assistance into a recent collision on Highway 11 near the Dewdney Avenue Exit that closed a section of the Regina bypass. bypass. File / Global News

The Regina Police Service (RPS) says that a police investigation continues after a motor vehicle collision yesterday on Highway 11 (Regina Bypass) near the Dewdney Avenue exit.

Read more: Regina police responds to collision between motorcycle, 2 vehicles

“At approximately 12:45 p.m. on Monday, October 10, 2022, police were called to a collision between a vehicle and a motorcycle,” police stated in a release.

“Witnesses reported that a motorcycle had collided with a vehicle and the driver of the motorcycle was seriously injured. When police and EMS arrived, the driver of the motorcycle was transported to hospital with injuries that are described as non-life threatening.”

Read more: Regina police deploy Taser on male allegedly armed with knife

Police stated that a section of the Regina Bypass was closed to traffic for 2 hours on Monday afternoon while police, including collision investigators from the Traffic Safety Unit, were on scene.

RPS continues to investigate. Police are asking if anyone has information that may assist police is asked to contact the RPS at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

