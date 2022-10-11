Three arrested after youth seen swarming RCMP vehicle outside Surrey, B.C. mall

Three men in their 20s have been arrested in connection with the swarming of an RCMP vehicle in a Surrey, B.C. mall parking lot last month.

The confrontation took place after 8 p.m. on Sept. 11 outside the Party City at the Strawberry Hill Shopping Mall, where a group of youth was blasting music, according to RCMP. An officer had just served a violation ticket to one of the individuals, whose vehicle had been modified to make it louder.

The men, all arrested between Oct. 4 and Tuesday, have been released on an undertaking with future court dates and a condition not to return to the Strawberry Hill complex. Mounties have recommended charges of intimidation of the justice system and obstruction of a peace officer against each of them.

Parts of the troublesome incident were shared on TikTok. After the officer served the ticket, a video shows one in the group asking for his badge number. He refuses to give it and gets into his vehicle.

A person can be heard shouting, “Bully! Bully! Bully!” at the officer and telling him to “Get the f— out of here!” A caption calls the officer a “Bully racist cop.”

In another one of the videos, someone can be seen depositing what appears to be paper on the vehicle windshield. In a different TikTok post, the group can be seen surrounding the vehicle as it slowly reverses with its lights and sirens activated.

In a previous interview, Surrey Const. Sarbjit Sangha said many in the group were known to police and some had received tickets from the RCMP officer seen in the video earlier that month.

She said the officer felt afraid for his safety and reversed because the group was blocking his path forward.

Mounties increased patrols in the neighbourhood after the incident.