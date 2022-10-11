2 men charged in connection with Toronto-area human trafficking investigation

Send this page to someone via email

Two men have been charged in connection with a sex trafficking investigation in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA), police say.

Peel Regional Police said on Oct. 8, officers received a report that a woman was being held against her will and was being trafficked in the sex trade at a Brampton hotel.

Officers said two men were arrested.

Police said the men were allegedly found to be in possession of skeleton keys to access vehicles, ammunition and a controlled substance.

Police said 23-year-old Shawn-Michael Paul-Achille from Montreal, Qc., was charged with several offences including human trafficking, exercising control direction or influence, possession of break in tools and advertising a sexual service.

Officers said 21-year-old Ismael Mouricin also from Montreal, Qc., was charged with human trafficking, failing to comply with an undertaking, possession of break in tools and possession of a controlled substance.

Police said Ismael Mouricin has been arrested and charged in connection with a human trafficking investigation in the Toronto-area. Peel Regional Police / Handout

Both men were held for a bail hearing and attended the Ontario Court of Justice in Brampton on Oct. 9, police said.

Officers said there may be more victims, particularly in the GTA.

Anyone with information or who may have been a victim is asked to contact 905-453-2121 ext. 3555.