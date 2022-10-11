Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Second degree murder charge laid in Elsipogtog First Nation homicide: RCMP

By Karla Renić Global News
Posted October 11, 2022 4:03 pm
Click to play video: 'Global News at 6 New Brunswick: Oct. 7' Global News at 6 New Brunswick: Oct. 7
Global News at 6 New Brunswick from Oct. 7, 2022.

New Brunswick RCMP say they have charged a man from Elsipogtog First Nation with second degree murder, after a homicide last week in the community.

On the morning of Oct. 7, police responded to a report of an altercation at a home on Oak Street, in which a man was in medical distress. Police said in a release a man “appeared to have suffered stab wounds” and died at the scene.

The victim has been identified as 36-year-old Alexander Matthew Peters of Elsipogtog First Nation.

Read more: N.B. police investigating homicide after man allegedly stabbed

The same day Peters was found, police arrested 46-year-old Nibogtoog Leonard Francis, also from Elsipogtog First Nation, and seized a weapon. He was charged with second degree murder the following day, and remains in custody.

Story continues below advertisement

Francis is set to reappear in court on the morning of Nov. 8.

As the RCMP continues to investigate, they ask anyone who may have video surveillance footage from the areas of Oak Street or Graham Road, between midnight and 9 a.m. on Oct. 7 or may have witnessed anything suspicious, to contact police.

Trending Stories

Victim ‘sadly missed’: obituary

According to his obituary, Peters “was a very talented artist that loved to draw and bead.”

His family called him “Al” and said “he was creative, precise, patient and a perfectionist with a very steady hand.”

Homicide victim Alexander Peters is being remembered by his family as a talented artist. View image in full screen
Homicide victim Alexander Peters is being remembered by his family as a talented artist. Thompsons Funeral Home

The obituary said he will be “sadly missed” by his parents, grandparents, his five siblings and “all of Elsipogtog.”

Story continues below advertisement

His funeral is set for Wednesday.

Click to play video: 'N.B. lawyer in need of kidney fighting for new organ legislation' N.B. lawyer in need of kidney fighting for new organ legislation

 

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
New Brunswick RCMP tagElsipogtog First Nation tagSaint John homicide tagElsipogtog homicide tagNB homicide tagElsipogtog murder tagElsipogtog police investigation tagOak Street homicide tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers