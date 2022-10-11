Second degree murder charge laid in Elsipogtog First Nation homicide: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick RCMP say they have charged a man from Elsipogtog First Nation with second degree murder, after a homicide last week in the community.

On the morning of Oct. 7, police responded to a report of an altercation at a home on Oak Street, in which a man was in medical distress. Police said in a release a man “appeared to have suffered stab wounds” and died at the scene.

The victim has been identified as 36-year-old Alexander Matthew Peters of Elsipogtog First Nation.

The same day Peters was found, police arrested 46-year-old Nibogtoog Leonard Francis, also from Elsipogtog First Nation, and seized a weapon. He was charged with second degree murder the following day, and remains in custody.

Story continues below advertisement

Francis is set to reappear in court on the morning of Nov. 8.

As the RCMP continues to investigate, they ask anyone who may have video surveillance footage from the areas of Oak Street or Graham Road, between midnight and 9 a.m. on Oct. 7 or may have witnessed anything suspicious, to contact police.

Victim ‘sadly missed’: obituary

According to his obituary, Peters “was a very talented artist that loved to draw and bead.”

His family called him “Al” and said “he was creative, precise, patient and a perfectionist with a very steady hand.”

View image in full screen Homicide victim Alexander Peters is being remembered by his family as a talented artist. Thompsons Funeral Home

The obituary said he will be “sadly missed” by his parents, grandparents, his five siblings and “all of Elsipogtog.”

Story continues below advertisement

His funeral is set for Wednesday.