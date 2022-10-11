Government announces funding for child-care recruiting, retention in Saskatchewan

Send this page to someone via email

The provincial and federal levels of government have announced funding for child-care recruiting and retention in Saskatchewan.

According to a release, the province of Saskatchewan and government of Canada will invest $2.59 million to fund one-time grants in support of the recruitment and retention of certified early childhood educators (ECEs) and group family child-care assistants to regulated child-care centres and group family child-care homes in the province.

“The Government of Saskatchewan is committed to supporting the recruitment and retention of more Early Childhood Educators and group family child care assistants to our growing province,” Education Minister Dustin Duncan stated in a release. “Saskatchewan ECEs are essential to providing quality early learning and support for our youngest learners, and these grants aim to help promote and attract more people to the profession.”

Story continues below advertisement

The investment will allow Saskatchewan regulated child-care centres and group family child-care homes to receive a one-time grant of $145 per regulated child-care space for children up to the age of six to assist with each facility’s unique workforce needs. This investment will be made through the Canada-Saskatchewan Canada-Wide Early Learning and Child Care Agreement for the Early Learning and Child Care Workforce Enhancement Grant.

“We want the best possible outcome for all children in Canada,” stated Canada’s minister of families, children and social development Karina Gould. “As work is being done to expand the number of child care spaces, this grant helps ensure child care providers can continue to provide access to high-quality, affordable, flexible and inclusive early learning and child care across the province.”

Starting Tuesday, provincial group family child-care homes and child-care centres will receive more information and application forms for the Early Learning and Childcare Workforce Enhancement Grants from the Ministry of Education.

“This announcement is another step in providing resources to the Early Learning and Child Care (ELCC) sector as we move forward in building an ELCC system,” Saskatchewan Early Childhood Association executive director Georgia Lavallee stated. “This grant can help fortify our sector and support Early Childhood Educators in our province.”

Last month, the province announced an investment of $5.4 million for increased wages for ECEs and in August, the government announced free post-secondary training for ECEs.

Story continues below advertisement

2:02 Saskatchewan government to fund free training for early childhood educators Saskatchewan government to fund free training for early childhood educators – Aug 15, 2022