Bright fireball streaks across Edmonton sky Monday night

Just after 10 p.m. MST Monday, some Edmontonians reported seeing a possible meteor shoot across the night sky.
Several people shared video and photos of the fireball with Global News.
There is no word if — or where — the possible meteorite may have landed.
Christopher Herd, a professor in the department of earth and atmospheric sciences at the University of Alberta, said the projected fall area is near Calling Lake, Alta. Yet given how small and weak the material was, experts don’t believe a large meteorite survived and therefore a search for one isn’t warranted.
He also shared thoughts from his colleague Hadrien Devillepoix, a research associate at Curtin U’s school of earth and planetary sciences.
“It punched a fair way through the atmosphere,” Devillepoix wrote, “but it was a pretty weak object (not cometary, but could be something carbonaceous like).”
