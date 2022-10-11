Menu

Canada

Bright fireball streaks across Edmonton sky Monday night

By Emily Mertz Global News
Posted October 11, 2022 2:18 pm
Click to play video: 'Fireball streaks across Edmonton sky Monday night' Fireball streaks across Edmonton sky Monday night
WATCH: Edmontonians saw what they may have thought was a meteor in the sky at around 10 p.m. Monday. This is video supplied by the University of Alberta/Global Fireball Observatory.

Just after 10 p.m. MST Monday, some Edmontonians reported seeing a possible meteor shoot across the night sky.

Several people shared video and photos of the fireball with Global News.

Read more: Loud fireball rips across central Alberta night sky

There is no word if — or where — the possible meteorite may have landed.

Christopher Herd, a professor in the department of earth and atmospheric sciences at the University of Alberta, said the projected fall area is near Calling Lake, Alta. Yet given how small and weak the material was, experts don’t believe a large meteorite survived and therefore a search for one isn’t warranted.

Read more: Fireball that lit up Prairie sky was a comet fragment travelling 220,000 km/h: University of Alberta

He also shared thoughts from his colleague Hadrien Devillepoix, a research associate at Curtin U’s school of earth and planetary sciences.

“It punched a fair way through the atmosphere,” Devillepoix wrote, “but it was a pretty weak object (not cometary, but could be something carbonaceous like).”

Fireball seen over Edmonton on Oct. 10, 2022 View image in full screen
Fireball seen over Edmonton on Oct. 10, 2022. Courtesy: University of Alberta/Global Fireball Observatory
Click to play video: 'Curator of U of A meteorite collection talks Saturday phenomenon' Curator of U of A meteorite collection talks Saturday phenomenon
Curator of U of A meteorite collection talks Saturday phenomenon – Sep 3, 2019
Click to play video: 'Edmontonians report seeing possible meteor Monday night' Edmontonians report seeing possible meteor Monday night
Edmontonians report seeing possible meteor Monday night
