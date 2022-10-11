Police lay 1,440 charges in bid to end street racing, excessive noise in Peel Region

Send this page to someone via email

Police say more than 1,400 charges have been laid in Peel Region in connection with projects targeting street racing and excessive noise.

Peel Regional Police said the force took part in two initiatives: Project ERASE and Project Noisemaker.

“Project ERASE is a strategic enforcement initiative to eliminate dangerous driving behaviour on our streets in order to keep our community safe,” police said in a news release. “Project Noisemaker targets vehicles with modified and/or excessively loud exhaust systems.”

Police said between May 1 and Oct. 1, 2191 vehicles were investigated in hotspot locations throughout the region.

Officers said 1,440 provincial offence notices were issued.

Story continues below advertisement

According to police, they included 556 stunt driving charges, 132 improper or no muffler charges and 14 criminal code charges in connection with impaired and dangerous driving.

Police reminded the public that street racing is illegal, adding that it “endangers the safety of everyone on the road.”

“To ensure safety on our roads, Peel Regional Police will have zero tolerance for dangerous driving behaviours and street racing activities,” police said. “Our officers remain vigilant twenty-four hours a day, seven days a week.”

Police said speeding, aggressive driving and impaired driving enforcement are a “top priority” for the force.