Rollover on Highway 115 leads to impaired driving charge for Peterborough resident: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

A Peterborough resident faces impaired driving and other charges following a crash on Highway 115 in the City of Kawartha Lakes on Monday morning.

According to Peterborough County OPP, around 5 a.m., officers responded to a report of a crash on the highway where a vehicle ended up on its roof in the centre median.

Police say the driver, who suffered minor injuries, was determined to be under the influence of alcohol.

Jameel Jackson, 27, of Peterborough, was arrested and charged with two counts of impaired driving (alcohol and drugs and blood-alcohol concentration 80-plus) and one count each of careless driving, failure to surrender an insurance card and driving a vehicle with cannabis readily available.

Story continues below advertisement

OPP say Jackson’s driver’s licence was suspended for 90 days and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.

The accused was later released and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Nov. 16.