Crime

Rollover on Highway 115 leads to impaired driving charge for Peterborough resident: OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted October 11, 2022 12:26 pm
Peterborough County OPP say a driver was charged with impaired driving following a crash on Highway 115 south of Peterborough on Oct. 10. View image in full screen
Peterborough County OPP say a driver was charged with impaired driving following a crash on Highway 115 south of Peterborough on Oct. 10. File

A Peterborough resident faces impaired driving and other charges following a crash on Highway 115 in the City of Kawartha Lakes on Monday morning.

According to Peterborough County OPP, around 5 a.m., officers responded to a report of a crash on the highway where a vehicle ended up on its roof in the centre median.

Read more: Impaired driving arrests in Peterborough area, Lindsay over Thanksgiving weekend, police say

Police say the driver, who suffered minor injuries, was determined to be under the influence of alcohol.

Jameel Jackson, 27, of Peterborough, was arrested and charged with two counts of impaired driving (alcohol and drugs and blood-alcohol concentration 80-plus) and one count each of careless driving, failure to surrender an insurance card and driving a vehicle with cannabis readily available.

OPP say Jackson’s driver’s licence was suspended for 90 days and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.

The accused was later released and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Nov. 16.

Click to play video: 'Peterborough County OPP expand on 2022 driving charges' Peterborough County OPP expand on 2022 driving charges
